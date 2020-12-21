Graveside service was held at 1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at Bear Creek Cemetery in Marshall; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
Mary Hazel Taylor, age 96, of Marshall, passed from this life on Saturday, Dec. 19 (2020) at Highland Court in Marshall.
She was born in Bear Creek, on June 14, 1924, to the late Myrt B. Bohannon and Sally Bell Horton Bohannon. She was the wife of the late Oren Therion Taylor. She is survived by her children, Harold Gene Taylor and Anita Taylor.
