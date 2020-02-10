Visitation will be at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. both on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Mary Jane Greenwood, of Harrison, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9 (2020) at Hospice of the Hills House. She was 83 years old.
Visitation will be at 1 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. both on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Holt Memorial Chapel. Pastor Rusty Greenwood will officiate. A private family interment will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Troy Rook, Bob Lowry, Brett Davenport, Michael Lowry, Jeffery Cox and George Mayberry. Honorary pallbearers are Bradley and Matthew Rook.
The daughter of Colva Ira and Roberta P. (Miesenhimer) Mayberry was born on April 25, 1936, in Bethany, Illinois.
Mary Jane was a longtime member of the 7th Day Adventist Church. She was a skilled seamstress who enjoyed quilting and was a member of the RSVP Quilting club. She had worked in the financial aid office at North Arkansas College and as a secretary for Arkansas Rehabilitation.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jack Greenwood; her daughter, Jackie Lynn Greenwood; and one brother, Jim Mayberry.
Survivors include two brothers, Richard and George Mayberry; three sisters, Doris Cox, Betty Jo Mayberry and Kathy Ann Makings; two grandchildren, Carolyn Rook and husband Troy, and Brett Davenport and wife, Cynthia; two great-grandchildren, Bradley and Matthew Rook; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Hills, P.O. Box 1927, Harrison, AR 72602.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented