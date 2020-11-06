Mary Jean Sangren

Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Maplewood Cemetery, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday Nov. 9, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Mary Jean (Meginnes) Sangren entered eternal life on Thursday, Nov. 5 (2020) at 86 years of age. She was born on Dec. 25, 1933, to Clifford Charles Meginnes and Susan Jean (Peters) Meginnes.
Mary Jean was born in Alhambra, California, and was raised in Los Angeles County: Monterey Park, Glendal and San Gabriel. Her family moved to a 240 acre farm at the fork of the Little Buffalo River and the Big Buffalo River in Newton County in 1951. The following year she graduated from Jasper High School. She and David Sangren married on Jan. 3, 1953, and in 1957, they moved to Harrison, to raise their four children.
In 1980, the Sangrens moved to a farm south of Harrison. This was a natural haven where they kept an array of cows, horses, hogs, goats, cats, dogs, chickens, turkeys, guineas, peacocks and geese. She retired from Oberman-Levi Strauss Co. in 1989.
An avid horsewoman, in 2002, she became the first member of the Arkansas Chapter of the Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breed Association to complete 10,000 trail riding programs in the Mileage Program.
Mary Jean was a proud and faithful member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Levi Strauss Retirees, Buffalo River Back Country Horsemen, Harrison Roundup Club, the Arkansas Trail Riders Association, the Arkansas Chapter of the Missouri Fox Trotting Horse Breed Association, and the Cattlemen's Association. She was a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charley Willard Meginnes.
She is survived by her husband of 67 years, David Nathan Sangren; her children, Susan Jean Sangren, of Harrison, Kathy Norene Sparkes (Michael) of Baytown, Texas, Kenneth David Sangren (Cathy) of Garland, Texas, and Larry Charles Sangren, of Garland, Texas; and her grandchildren, Michael Brent Sparkes (Kristine) of Temple, Texas, Amy Christine Perkins (David) of Missouri City, Texas, Ross Harold Sparkes (Emma) of Pasadena, Texas, Catherine Elizabeth Sparkes, of Portage, Indiana, and Lauren Kristian Sparkes, of Decatur, Indiana. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, nieces, cousins, and her dear friend, Delores Gibbany (Fred) who was like a daughter to her.
Arrangements are being handled by Holt Memorial Chapel in Harrison, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday Nov. 9, and graveside service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, at Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Ozark Humane Society.
