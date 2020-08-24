Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Maplewood Cemetery; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at the funeral home.
Mary Katheryne Honeycutt, age 83, of Harrison, passed away on Friday, Aug. 21 (2020).
She was born on Oct. 29, 1936, in Aromas, California, to the late Bill and Gretchen (Shipman) Barnes. She graduated from Marshall High School and went on to graduate from Arkansas State Teachers College with a degree in business.
She married Robert Keith Honeycutt on June 1, 1958. For many years she traveled throughout the United States while Keith worked on numerous dams and radio station projects, but when her boys both became school age she returned to raise them in Harrison while Keith continued to work across the country.
She worked numerous jobs such as picking strawberries, ironing clothes, waitressing, and as a switchboard operator; however, her most well-known job was that of Boone County Deputy Circuit Clerk for 39 years.
Mary Katheryne was a member of Eagle Heights Baptist Church, and a member of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed shopping, eating out, reading, traveling, but her most cherished times were those spent with her family and friends. She loved being an adoring Kee Kee to her grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Kent Honeycutt and his wife Tracy, and Kyle Honeycutt and his wife, Cindy, all of Harrison;, her grandchildren, Tyler Zurga and his wife, Janelle, of Fayetteville, Trevor Honeycutt, of Fayetteville, Grant Honeycutt, of Bella Vista, and Megan Honeycutt ,of Harrison; and her great-granddaughters, Pearl and Finley Zurga, of Fayetteville, as well as a new great-grandchild arriving in January. Her constant companion Katie, her Dachshund, also survives her.
Katheryne was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Keith, in March 2020; and her sister, Billie Lee Waters.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Roller-Christenson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Roller-Christenson Funeral Home with Mike Moore officiating. Interment will follow at Maplewood Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be grandsons, Tyler Zurga, Trevor Honeycutt and Grant Honeycutt, and nephews, Jay Honeycutt, Kevin Waters, and Kirk Waters.
Honorary pallbearers are granddaughter, Megan Honeycutt, and niece, Kim (Waters) Covan.
Memorials may be made to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, No. 1 Children’s Way, Little Rock, AR 72202.
