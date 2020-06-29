Cremation arrangements were made with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison; graveside service date will be announced by the family.
Mary Kathryn "Kaye" Shields Copeland, 83, of Harrison, died at Mount Vista Rehabilitation and Health Center in Harrison on Saturday, June 27 (2020).
Cremation arrangements were made with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison. A graveside service date will be announced by the family.
Kaye was born in Beemer, Nebraska, on Aug. 26, 1936. Her parents are the late Roy Virgil and Laura Irene Maxwell Shields. In 1948 she and her family moved to Spirit Lake, Idaho. She graduated from Spirit Lake High School in 1954.
She was a resident of the Snow Community in Marion County since 1960. She worked in the human resources department at MarBax shirt factory in Gassville, then worked as an insurance clerk at Marion County Hospital. She worked for Andy Yeager in Harrison for 37 years, first at his American Motors dealership, then at Furniture Mart and finally retired as office manager at Andy Yeager Motors in Harrison. She served many years as an officer on the board of directors of the RSVP program that formerly operated in Harrison. She moved to Harrison in 2019.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Copeland; a sister, Bonnie Brott; and by two brothers, William "Bill" Shields and Joseph "Joe" Shields.
Survivors include her daughter, Karen Gail (Jeff) Dezort, of Harrison; her son, Chuck (Rhonda) Copeland, of Bellefonte; a sister, Judy Giles, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; five grandchildren, Shelly Ragan, of Sherwood, Brandy (David) Pearson, of Great Meadows, New Jersey, Wade Copeland, of the Snow community, Anne Dezort (Adam McKay), of Springfield, Missouri, and Jonathan (Jasi) Dezort, of Harrison; and three great-grandchildren, Alexis Pearson, Mackenzie Pearson and Clayton Chambers.
Commented