Mary Kathryn Wright, age 91, of Harrison, passed away at home on Saturday, Oct. 24 (2020).
She was born in Ohio to John and Dorothy Wright on April 11, 1929.
Mary finished her studies at Miami University, Oxford, Ohio, and taught school for 20 years in Ohio, Texas and California.
She developed an interest in woodcrafts and was co-owner of a home industry, designing and creating toys and carved ornaments, which were wholesaled across the country.
Friends of the Library organization was her next career, where she spent many years serving as vice president of the online book sales as well as overseeing the local FOL sales.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Dr. Elmer Wright and John Wright; and a nephew, Jim Wright.
Survivors include her nieces, Susan Wright and Sandy Spencer, of Ohio, Amy Engelston, of Illinois, and Lauren Wright, of California; her nephews, Bruce Wright, of Washington, and Doug Wright, of California; and many dear friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Boone County Library or Ozark Share and Care.
Arrangements under the direction of Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
