Mary L. Hoover, 92, of Harrison, died Tuesday, Sept. 10 (2019) at Harrison Health & Rehab.
Mary was born July 6, 1927, at Higginsville, Missouri, the daughter of Arthur and Berniece Motsinger Miller, who preceded her in death along with her younger brother, Don Miller, of Kansas City, Missouri.
Mary is survived by her son, Robert J. Hoover and his wife, Doris, of Midway; her daughter, Carol J. Campbell and her husband, Donnie, of Harrison; four grandchildren, Deborah Hoover, of Harrisonville, Missouri, Vicki Crews, of Knoxville, Tennessee, Jana Campbell Royce and husband Danny, of Harrison, and Marc Campbell and wife Casey, of Harrison; two great-grandsons, Corey Royce and wife Carla, of Springfield, Missouri, and Dillon Royce, of Ozark, Missouri; and one great-great-grandson, Cayden Royce, of Springfield, Missouri.
Graveside funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Hopewell Cemetery, with Tom Miller officiating.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
