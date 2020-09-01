A graveside service will be held in late October in Maplewood Cemetery; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Mary Lou Woodard Hester, age 88, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 11 (2020) in Fayetteville, after a 10-plus-year battle with Alzheimer’s.
She was born May 24, 1932, in Ringgold, Louisiana, to Byron and Fannie (Batchelor) Woodard.
Mary was a member of Northvale Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife of 66 years to the love of her life, Bill. She worked over 30 years for Halliburton Services in Duncan, Oklahoma, and retired to Harrison in 1987.
At only 5’1” tall, she held her own against her 6’10” ornery husband. They loved to entertain, and their guests preferred sitting around the dining table while Mary fixed something delicious to eat. When she wasn’t cooking, she loved to work in their flowerbeds and garden. She was always canning or freezing something they had grown. Her artistic ability shined in her many counted cross-stitch pictures and Christmas stockings, the quilts she made by hand, and the numerous sweatshirts and projects that she and her neighbor worked on together. She loved to travel in their motor home but was always glad to return home to her family and friends. Anyone who visited always left giggling from something she or Bill said.
Mary was predeceased by her parents, Byron and Fannie (Batchelor) Woodard; two brothers, Jesse Alvin Woodard and Byron Ethan Woodard Jr.; and her husband, Billy Wayland Hester.
Mary is survived by her son, Phil (Rebecca) Hester, of Leander, Texas; her daughter, Lynn Ellen Hester, of Fayetteville; her grandson, Chris (Marisa) Hester, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; her great-grandson, Austin; two nieces and two nephews.
A graveside service will be held in late October in Maplewood Cemetery in Harrison with Byron Cothran officiating.
Even deep into her years of Alzheimer’s, Mary would constantly repeat her mantra: “Make lots of memories. One day, that’s all you will have.”
