Mary Lucille McKinley

Mary (Burns) McKinley went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, Aug. 8 (2019).
Mary is the daughter of Elmer and Alma (Teter) Burns, and was born on Jan. 4, 1930, in Pittsburg, Kansas.
She grew up with 11 brothers and sisters, which are all gone but one sister. She was raised by her parents and attended a Baptist church. Following Mary's graduation from Cherokee County High School, she left Pittsburg, Kansas, and went to live with her Aunt Stella Urbach in Los Angeles, California, and attended business college.
Mary returned to Kansas where she met her husband, Vern McKinley who was a brick mason. They traveled from California across the country, through Denver, Colorado, where they had their first (Thresa) daughter in 1951. They continued on and settled in Arkansas, where they had their son, Burt, in 1952. They had two more daughters, Darleen and Colleen.
Mary lived in Stuttgart, and worked as a telephone operator for GTE from 1970 until she retired at 62 years old. In February 2019, she moved to Valley Springs, as she could no longer live by herself. Mary lived with her oldest daughter for the last six months of her long fruitful life. Mary attended an Assembly of God church from 1952 until 2019, and faithfully paid tithes and donated to missions and the poor.
She was a beautiful woman inside and outside. She was beloved by her four children, eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Her last days were spent watching church on TV, working crossword puzzles and reading her Bible and other books. When asked if she was ready to go she said, she has been saved since she was 18 years old and Holy Ghost filled, but she was tired and 89 years was enough, she was ready to go home to be with the Lord in Heaven.
She will be missed, but so shall she ever be with the Lord, joyful and finally at peace.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; ex husband, Vern McKinley; son, Burt McKinley; and nephew, Virgil Burns.
She is survived by three daughters,Thresa Nelms, Darlene Brandon and Colleen Agee; sister, Carole M. Burns-Brewer; eight grandchildren, Tracie Bradshaw, Trussie Rampley, Christy Garrison, Shawna Jeminson, Tricha McKinley, Ashley McKinley, Joshua Drummond and Melissa Smith; 12 great-grandchildren, Stephen Widmer, Haven Rampley, Dylan, Bailey, Grace and Jayden Bradshawm Chelsey, Jordon and Shayna McKinley, Garret Smith, and Eden and Emma Drummond; and many other family and friends who will miss her.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Lighthouse Full Gospel Church, with Pastor Nathan Middleton officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Leaf Cemetery.
Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Pallbearers are Joshua Drummond, Bailey Bradshaw, Dexter Burns, Jayden Bradshaw, Dylan Bradshaw and Brandon Bradshaw.
