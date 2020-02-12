On Thursday, Jan. 23 (2020) Mary Lyn Fry, loving wife and mother of four children, passed away at the age of 86.
Mary was born on Dec. 15, 1933, in Lead Hill, to Roy and Dollie Austin. She received her high school diploma from Lead Hill High School. She came to Washington in 1951 where she met Dick Fry on Christmas day. On April 30, 1952, she married Dick Fry. They raised two sons, Rick and Bob, and two daughters, Linda and Jane.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Fry; son, Bob Fry; brother, Holly Austin; father, Roy Austin, mother, Dollie Austin; brother, John Roy Austin; and sister, Jennie McGehee.
She is survived by her sisters, Ella Marie Burleson and Lavon Henley, and brother, Don; her son, Rick Fry; daughters, Linda Palmer (Elwin) and Jane Chism (Randy); seven grandchildren, Michael, Josh, Nick, Rachel (Izzac), Seth (Jennifer), Sarah and Delaney; and three great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Gracie and Sophia.
Mary was a great wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed going to sporting events to watch her children and grandchildren play, bowling on Thursday nights (Thursday night Swingers) bingo, crocheting and spending time with her family. She was involved in the Highland PTA for many years. She would always make you feel like you were at home. She was so kind and always made people smile and laugh. She will be deeply missed by all.
The family would like to thank the Living Care family and Memorial Hospice staff for their loving care for Mary.
