Mary Marie Clayborn

Mary Marie (Carlton) Clayborn passed away Saturday, Aug. 29 (2020) at the home of her daughter in Hartville, Missouri.
She was born in Walnut, on Dec. 11, 1925, to the late Howard and Holly (Norton) Carlton.
A family only visitation was held at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Maplewood Cemetery. The Rev. Bob Young will officiate. Pallbearers are her grandsons.
Marie was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Carl Clayborn; a granddaughter, Sherri Marie Slape; infant twin grandsons; a grandson, Richard (Rick) Slape; a son-in law, David Martin; a daughter-in-law, Ruby Clayborn; and her siblings, Wilma, Grover, Coy, Orvin and Yvonne.
Survivors include her three children, Mary Frances (Harvey) Slape, of Harrison, Faye (Devon) Campbell, of Hartville, Missouri, and Ray Clayborn, of Harrison; grandchildren, Rob Slape, Stacy Eldridge, John Clayborn, Chuck Campbell, John Campbell, Carl Campbell, Kelli Larson and Leanne Lake; granddaughter-in-law, Polly Slape; 17 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Sarah Davis, of California; and a sister-in-law, Jean Carlton, of Texas.
