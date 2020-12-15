Service: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Coffman Funeral Home, Harrison, with burial at York Cemetery; Visitation: Open starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at the funeral home.
Mary Ruth Harris Rogers, age 90, of Harrison, passed away Monday, Dec. 14 (2020) at Maple Esplanade in Harrison.
She was born July 15, 1930, in Newton County, to Richard and Sarah Adline Kelley Harris.
Mary enjoyed quilting, painting and loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Arthur Rogers Jr.; a granddaughter, Lesa Nalley Aprea; four brothers, four sisters and five little angels.
Survivors include her four children, Ruby and Don Nalley, Janice and Harold Breedlove, Rick and Loretta Rogers and Diane and Glen Coffman; 13 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and many other family and friends who will mourn her passing.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Coffman Funeral Home Chapel in Harrison, with Pastor Denny Waters officiating. Burial will follow at York Cemetery. Visitation will be open starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, at the funeral home, with the family being present from 5 to 7 p.m. Pallbearers will be grandsons.
