Mary “Sue” Barger passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side on Monday, Dec. 28 (2020).
Sue was a week away from her 93rd birthday. She always said “92 and I’m through” and she was right, as usual. Sue was born on Jan. 4, 1928, to Clifford and Ruby (Fowler) Phillips.
Sue married the love of her life, Howard Barger, on June 4, 1947. They traveled, moved, played golf and loved their family together for the next 52 years. Sue and Howard visited every state except Alaska. After his passing, Sue, Judy and Jane went on an Alaskan adventure .
Sue gave her life to the Lord as a young girl and always set an example for her family. She loved memorizing scripture and had a verse for every letter of the alphabet. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Harrison. Sue served God in many ways. Throughout the years she taught Sunday School, GA’s, Vacation Bible School and AWANAs. Her faith and her family were the most important things in her life.
Sue was always filled with joy and found such pleasure in being with family and friends. She played Mexican Dominoes every Saturday with a group of wonderful ladies and met monthly with the Rally Hill Friendship Club. She loved the time she spent with her Christian friends.
Sue was honored with the “Woman of Distinction” award and was inducted into the Boone County Historical Society Hall of Fame. This recognition was a result of her commitment to serving others and her love of history and genealogy.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Howard; sister, Anna Beth Mitchell; brother, Kenneth Phillips; and sisters-in-law, Betty Phillips, Pat Phillips and Vivian Phillips.
She is survived by her daughters, Judy Chatterton and husband Bill and Jane Williams and husband David; brothers, Tilden, Gerald and James Phillips; granddaughters, Donna (Tony) Sherrill, Christi Martin, Amber (Marc) Tilley and Sara (Caleb) Horton; great-grandchildren, Tyler Sherrill, Brooke (Brandon) Graham, Amanda Martin, Cody Martin, McKenzie (Justin) Jerrell, Logan Tilley, Carter Horton and Avery Horton; and 2 1⁄2 great-greats, Kacer, Karmyn and soon to be born, Kash Graham. Sue is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and many special friends.
There will be a private celebration of her life with her loving family.
Pallbearers will be Tony Sherrill, Brandon Graham, Cody Martin, Marc Tilley, Caleb Horton, Logan Tilley, Justin Jerrell and Carter Horton. Much to our regret, no public service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Boone County Historical Society, P.O. Box 1094, Harrison or First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 996, Harrison.
