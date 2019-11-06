Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Roller-Chenal Funeral Home in Little Rock, with visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the funeral home.
Mary Sue Gusewelle, wife of Jerry R. Gusewelle, and mother of their four children, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4 (2019).
Mary Sue was born April 18, 1935, to Dr. Ulys and Ruth Jackson in Harrison. She graduated from Harrison High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society, and the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls.
She attended the University of Arkansas, where she was a Zeta Tau Alpha and a member of the Collegiate Singers. While there, she met the man with whom she would spend the rest of her life: Jerry Gusewelle.
Married in 1956, the Gusewelles moved to Shreveport, Louisiana, where she would give birth to their three sons, Dennis, David and Tommy. After relocating to Dallas, Texas, Mary Sue gave birth to her only daughter, Mary Ann.
Jerry's job with J.C. Penney's ultimately brought them home to his birthplace of Little Rock, where he managed the University Mall store until his retirement. They remained in Little Rock, where they stayed active in the community and their church, Second Baptist Church Downtown.
Mary Sue is survived by her husband of 63 years, Jerry; her sons, Dennis and wife Laura, David and wife Angela, Tom and wife Delores, and her daughter, Mary Ann, as well as five grandchildren.
