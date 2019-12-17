Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 (2019) at Eagle Heights Baptist Church in Harrison; arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
Mary Emma Watson, 76, of Omaha, passed away Saturday, Dec. 14 (2019) at home surrounded by her family.
Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18 (2019) at Eagle Heights Baptist Church in Harrison. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
The daughter of the late Elmore Bob and Mary Edna (Tarlton) White was born Nov. 7, 1943, at Walnut Ridge. She was the wife of Jerome Barrett and was preceded in death by her first husband, Rayburn Watson.
