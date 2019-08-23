Service: 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Dominion Life Church in Bergman, with burial at York Cemetery; Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Matthew Robert DeWayne Massey, 32, of Springfield, Missouri, died Wednesday, Aug. 21 (2019).
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Dominion Life Church in Bergman. Burial will follow at York Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
He was born July 11, 1987, at Tahlequah, Oklahoma. He is survived by his mother, Cheryl Allisa Davis, of Bergman, and his father, Cecil Ray Massey Jr., of Sand Springs, Oklahoma.
