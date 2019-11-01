Graveside funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Republican Cemetery, with visitation at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier.
Maxie I. Keys, at age 88, of Harrison, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 31 (2019).
She was born Jan. 17, 1931, at Republican, the daughter of Seth and Bronnie Black Oliver.
Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Alvie L. Keys, and her sisters, Marie Ramsey and Frankie Stanley
Maxie previously resided in North Little Rock where she was active at Park Hill Baptist Church in North Little Rock. Upon moving to Harrison, she attended Cross Roads Community Church in Harrison.
Maxie is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Marley and spouse Mike Marley, and Rebecca Hamilton and spouse Susan Berkley; five grandchildren, Logan Hamilton, Wyatt Hamilton, Kelly Pittman, Amanda Beckmann and Alexis Marley; five great-grandchildren; and other family and friends.
Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Roller-McNutt Funeral Home in Greenbrier.
Graveside funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Republican Cemetery, with Luke Flesher officiating.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wyatt Hamilton Logan Hamilton Greg Ramsey Ben Pittman
James Stanley and Timothy Berkley
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131.
Sign the online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison .
