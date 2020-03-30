Memorial service is scheduled for a later time; arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Meghan Lin Frazier, age 20, of Hallsville, Texas, died Thursday, March 26 (2020).
She was born Aug. 16, 1999, in Tyler, Texas, to Loy William Frazier and Marla Kay Parton Frazier.
Meghan grew up in Harrison and was a 2017 graduate of Valley Springs. Her focus in life was loving and caring for her son Aiden. She loved being with her other half, C.J. Scott, and visiting her family, no matter what state they lived in, especially her favorite niece Kallie Means.
She had a beautiful voice and was often singing Ariana Grande songs. She enjoyed being outdoors with Aiden, going to the lake, and the yearly trips to Destin with family. She could often be found eating at one of her favorite Mexican restaurants. She had a huge personality and heart and would do anything for anyone in need.
Meghan is survived by her parents; her son, Aiden Cortez Scott; her other half, C.J. Scott; her brother, Matthew Loy Frazier; her paternal grandmother, Mary Jane Young; her maternal grandparents, Linda and Dennis Overman; her dog, Roscoe; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Robert Young and Elmer Parton.
Memorial service is scheduled for a later time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a fund established for Aiden Scott. Visit Meghan’s obituary at rollerfuneralhomes.com/harrison for a link:
https://fundafamily.com/Donation.aspx?M=23873&C=125622
Arrangements are by Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
