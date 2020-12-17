Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Calvary Baptist Church, Ozark, with graveside service at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Smith Cemetery, Vendor; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Shaffer Funeral Home, Ozark.
Melinda Jo Cook, age 52, of Ozark, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16 (2020).
She was born on Aug. 5, 1968, in Harrison.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Calvary Baptist Church in Ozark.
Graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19, at Smith Cemetery in Vendor.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at Shaffer Funeral Home Chapel in Ozark.
