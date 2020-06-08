Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with interment at Anderson Flat Cemetery; Visitation: 1-2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at the funeral home.
Melinda Sue Taylor, age 50, of Harrison, passed away Friday, June 5 (2020) at her home.
She was born May 21, 1970, in Harrison, the daughter of Clifford Ray and Edna Sue (Phillips) Price Snow.
Melinda was baptized Pentecostal and had been a cook at the Western Grove School District for seven years. She had worked at Faith Assembly of God church in the nursery and maintenance. She was a graduate of Western Grove and was always on the go helping others and cleaning as many as 85 houses for 16 years. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Melinda is survived by her husband, W.H. Bill “Dub” Taylor, of the home; her mother, Edna Price Snow; her son and daughter-in-law, Joshua William and Kitana Taylor; her step-daughter and her husband, Deadra and Kevin Jones; her brother, Mark Ray Price; her sisters, Jennifer Lee Burdine and Susan Kilgore; six grandchildren: Camilia, Catalina, Tate Edward, Tyler, Kelsey, and Lyndee; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home, with Rodney Stromland officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Interment is in Anderson Flat Cemetery.
Memorials be may be made to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
Roller-Christeson Funeral Home is complying with the Arkansas Department of Health guidelines for COVID-19 and limiting indoor funeral and visitation attendance to 50 people at one time. All attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
