Melva Marie Meyer, 79, of Yellville, died Thursday, Oct. 24 (2019) at her home.
Funeral Mass was held at noon Monday, Oct. 28, at St. Andrews Catholic Church. Committal service and interment was held at noon Thursday, Oct. 31, at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver, Colorado. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Oct. 28,at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Yellville. Arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 774 Long Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
The daughter of the late Melvin and Marjorie (Hughes) Sanders was born July 3, 1940, at Denver, Colorado. She was the wife of the late Norbert Meyer.
