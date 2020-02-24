Service: Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church, with Rosary at 10:30 a.m.; Visitation: 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with burial at Maplewood Cemetery.
Melvin Glenn Pollock, of Harrison, passed away on Monday, Feb. 24 (2020) at North Arkansas Regional Medical Center. He was 92 years old.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Rosary will be at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. both on Thursday, Feb. 27, at Mary Mother of God Catholic Church. Father Jim Fanrak will officiate. Burial will be at Maplewood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be members of the Knights of Columbus. Honorary pallbearers include the late Bob Summitt, the late Joe Robinson, Don Dexter, Odel Zeringue, Leroy LeBouef, and Clinton, Travis, Triston and Tahlur Pollock.
The son of James H. and Elma (Wykert) Pollock was born on April 9, 1927, in Solider, Kansas.
Melvin was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps having served in World War II. He worked at City Service Petroleum in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, for 10 years and later worked as an electrical engineer for Texas Instruments in Houston, Texas, for 25 years. His career with Texas Instruments took him around the world to places like Japan, Canada and Mexico. After his retirement, he opened a woodworking shop in Harrison called, Sun Woodworks, that he operated for 28 years. Melvin was a member of Mary Mother of God Catholic Church and was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, James Edward Pollock.
Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Eliska (Dill) Pollock, of the home; two sons and their wives, Glenn and Janet Pollock, of Richmond, Texas, and Greg and Martha Pollock, of Harrison; grandchildren, Travis Pollock and wife, Elsabeth, of Orlando, Florida, Clinton Pollock and wife, Sidney, of Houston, Texas, Triston Pollock, of Fayetteville, and Tahlur Pollock, of Harrison; one step-granddaughter, Halley Elliott and husband, Forest, of Harrison; three step-great-grandchildren, Sophia, Harper and River; one brother and his wife, Harlan and Wilma Pollock, of Harrison; two sisters, Norma Pollock, of Harrison, and Sue Dickerson and husband, Arliss, of Jonesboro; two sisters-in-law, Norma Dill, of Crowley, Louisiana, and Mary Ann Dill, of Thibodaux, Louisiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Knights of Columbus.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
Commented