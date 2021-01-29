A family graveside memorial service will be held at a later date; arrangements are with Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Michael Douglas Jech, age 70, of Harrison, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 28 (2021) at his home.
Mike was born on Jan. 6, 1951. He was one of the first babies born in the new Boone County Hospital, to Paul and Betty Jech.
Mike is survived by his wife, Becki (Milburn) Jech; daughter, Mollie Samples and husband, Charlie, of Fayetteville; son, James Jech and wife, April, of Hindsville; grandchildren, Quentin and Carlie Samples, and Truman and Willa Jech; brother, Jeff Jech and wife, Paulette, of Harrison; and sister, Sara Jackson and husband, Gary, of Harrison.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Betty Jech, and one brother, Larry.
Mike worked for 30 years at Pippin Wholesale and cherished his Pippin family. After retirement, his main interests were his grandkids and trips to the lake. He loved the sports of the Harrison Goblins, Razorbacks and the Cardinals. He was an avid sports fan. Mike was blessed through his health issues to have such loving support from the Jech and Milburn families and his friends. He was a kind and gentle soul.
A family graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.
