Michael 'Fish' Salmon

Michael Allen “Fish” Salmon, 48, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, July 23 (2019) surrounded by his family.
The son of Michael Rex and Rae Ann (Evans) Salmon was born July 5, 1971, at Harrison. He was a 1989 graduate of Valley Springs High School and attended NAC. He had worked at Community First Bank and David Davis Auto Sales.
Fish loved to play golf. He was a heck of a cook and could cook anything. He was very outgoing and one of the funniest people you would ever meet. There was never a negative word to be said about him and he was very loved by everyone in the community.
Michael loved his daughter more than anything in the world and he was his sister’s best friend.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Rex and Merle Salmon and Ray and Oma Evans, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Fish is survived by his father, Mike “Slab” Salmon; his mother, Rae Ann “RaeRae” Salmon; his daughter, Maggie Salmon; his sister, Kim Carter and husband, Tony; his niece, Kelsea Lowery and husband Levi and great-nephew, Rhett; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended relatives and many friends who loved him and will miss him.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Bear Creek Springs Baptist Church with Pastor Ricky Moore officiating. There will be a dinner and fellowship immediately following the services for family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Michael Salmon Memorial Fund can be made at any Anstaff Bank location.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Fish’s close friends and co-workers, Brian Keener, Heath Spry, Bandit Tate, Jerry Yochum, John Whillock, Lewis Melton, Quincy Jenkins, James Davis, Jeff Davis, Kelly Miller, Bill Magness, Matt Magness, Mike Marvel, Jessie Gibbany and his many other friends in the community whose love and compassion has not gone unnoticed.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
