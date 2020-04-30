Mrs. Michelle Verna Kennedy (née Monday), of Harrison, passed away on Tuesday, April 28 (2020) at the age of 61.
Michelle was born to parents Vernon and Marie Monday on Aug. 6, 1958, in Harrison. She grew up as the youngest of five and attended Harrison High School, Class of 1976. In 1982, she married Michael Kennedy, and the couple had two children. Michelle worked at the Harrison Daily Times for 15 years, serving as Advertising Manager from 1992 to 2005, when she retired.
Michelle is survived by her husband, Michael; her daughter, Lacey Boyd; her sisters, Sharlene Kutz, Carol Bowman and Debbie Todd; and a host of loving extended family, in-laws, and long-time friends.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Shain Kennedy; her parents, Vernon and Marie; and her sister, Leta Diane Monday.
Flowers are being handled by Sisters Flowers & Gifts in Harrison.
Commented