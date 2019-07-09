Mickey Passmore

Service: 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison; Visitation: 9-10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at the funeral home.
Mickey Ann Passmore, 76, of Harrison died Monday, July 8 (2019) at her home.
She was born Oct. 13, 1942, in Caruthersville, Missouri, to James “Boots” and Lotric (Taylor) Norman.
She graduated from Caruthersville High School and attended College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her father; one sister, Connie J. Armstrong; and one brother, James Paul Norman.
She held various jobs in Harrison, including delivering packages with UPS for 13 years and owning and operating a poultry farm. Later, she retired from the former White Rodgers Electro-Air Division in Harrison.
She was a member of Temple Baptist Church in Caruthersville.
She recently resided for a few years at Apple Blossom Retirement Community in Rogers.
A dedicated mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, she loved God, her family, laughing with friends, her dogs and coffee.
She is survived by her mother, Lotric Norman, of Harrison; two sons, James Wesley Passmore and his partner, Barbara Johnson, and Michael Shane Passmore, of Harrison; one daughter, Kara Beth Isham and her husband, Kris, of Bentonville; one brother, Glen Norman and his wife, Elaine, of Cecelia, Kentucky; one granddaughter, Rebecca Passmore, of Topeka, Kansas; four grandsons, Anthony Conner and George Passmore, of Harrison, and Noah Isham and Owen Isham, of Bentonville; one great-granddaughter, Harleigh Passmore; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, July 11, with memorial service to follow at 10 a.m. at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison. The service will be officiated by Dr. James D. Bryant.
Memorials can be made in her honor to the Brandon Burlsworth Foundation or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
