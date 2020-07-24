Arrangements by Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville are private.
Mickey V. Lucenta, age 66, of Yellville, passed away Monday July 20 (2020) in Fayetteville.
Mickey was born Jan. 12, 1954, in Joliet, Illinois, to the late Pasquale Joseph Marguerite Verna (Chapman) Lucenta. He was the husband of Linda, of the home.
Memorials may be made to Acute Myeloid Leukemia Research in care of Hope Cancer Resources, 5835 West Sunset Avenue, Springdale, AR 72762.
