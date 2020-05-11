A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. May 30, at Yellville City Park Pavilion; arrangements are with Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Mike Didway, age 67, passed into heaven on Monday, May 4 (2020).
He is survived by his wife, Judi, and his two daughters, Jessi Stevenson and husband Mark, of Gassville, and Jenny Didway, of Fayetteville. He had five grandchildren: Justice Didway and wife Katie, Cole, Sam and Amber. He has one great-granddaughter, Harper Gene.
Memories of Mike and words of comfort for his family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville.
