Mike Kucala, age 65, of Flippin, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5 (2020) in Mountain Home.
The son of Mary Lou (Sambol) Kucala and the late Stanley Kucala was born Nov. 23, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois. He was the husband of Julie Kucala, of the home.
Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home Chapel in Yellville. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Flippin First Responders.
