Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Foresee Cemetery, Lead Hill; visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Mike Ramsey, age 72, of Lead Hill, died Thursday, Oct. 3 (2019) at University Hospital in Columbia, Missouri.
He was born Dec. 15, 1946, in Bergman, the son of Eugene and Helen (Pahl) Ramsey, who preceded him in death.
Mike was a member of Pleasant Ridge and Lead Hill Church of Christ for 54 years. He was a chapter member of Lead Hill Fire Department and a lifetime member of the FFA. He was a loving husband, papa, dad, and great-grandpa to his family. Mike was a carpenter, farmer, and a school bus driver for 32 years. He loved coon hunting, ballgames and his coffee buddies.
Mike is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Sammy (Richardson) Ramsey; his son and daughter-in-law, Eric and Nila Ramsey, of Ozark, Missouri; his daughter and son-in-law, Karen and Scott Helms, of Bergman; his sister, Marylin Hillyard, of Centralia, Illinois; and his brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert and Peggy Ramsey and Steven and Carol Ramsey, all of Bergman.
Mike is also survived by 13 grandchildren, Erin Ramsey, of Licking, Missouri, Lakin and Eli Jones, of Peel, Haden and Alexis Ramsey, of Clever, Missouri, Dillen and Morgan Ramsey, of Willard, Missouri, Candace Helms, of Bergman, Brooke and Cody Pretty, of Wynne, Luke Waldren, of Springfield, Missouri, Durenda and Jack Barber, of St. Joseph, Missouri, and Jay Waldron, of New York, New York; six great-grandchildren, Rhett Walker Jones, Sadie Wheeler, Macie Mae Ramsey, Gracie Elizabeth Pretty, and Sylvia and Trent Barber.
He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Brian Lemon, Becky Brown, Tina Kelly, Tricia Livesay, Jimmy Nadolski, Todd Crook, Wesley Ramsey, Cindy Fletcher, Stephen Fletcher, Jake Fletcher, and Jr. Turner; and a host of other family and dear friends.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Foresee Cemetery, Lead Hill, with Bill Arnold and Larry Anderson officiating.
Pallbearers are Haden Ramsey, Dillen Ramsey, Eli Jones, Coy Lemon, Cooper Lemon, and Trent Merriman.
