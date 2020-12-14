A private burial will be held in Harrison; memorial service and visitation were held Monday, Dec. 14, at First Baptist Church, Jonesboro, with arrangements by Emerson Funeral Home, Jonesboro.
Michael Fred "Mike" Watts, 60, of Jonesboro, passed peacefully from this life on Friday, Dec. 11 (2020) at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
Born in Harrison, Mike was a proud Goblin and graduated from Harrison High School in 1978. From there, Mike attended Ouachita Baptist University where he was an All-Conference member of the Tiger baseball team. Also at OBU, Mike was a member of the intramural volleyball championship team and was well-known for his superior spiking ability.
After graduating from OBU, Mike married Ronda on July 23, 1983. Mike and Ronda, along with Murray lived, in Little Rock before moving to Jonesboro in 1998. Mike served as the billing manager for St. Bernards Home Health.
Mike was a member of First Baptist Church in Jonesboro where he served as a Deacon, Sunday School teacher, and was a past member of the choir. Mike was a member of the Praise Team and served on various committees in the church, including the finance committee and the committee on committees while serving on the Security Team.
For the past 10 years, Mike served as Commissioner of the Jonesboro Baseball Boosters and Recreational Baseball League at Joe Mack Campbell Park where he prowled around the fields in his golf cart. Before serving as commissioner, he coached many of his son’s Cal Ripken baseball teams. He also
enjoyed hunting with his brother and friends, fishing with his dad and brother, and most recently his brother-in-law, golfing with his brother and friends and
was a fan of the Arkansas State Red Wolves and the Arkansas Razorbacks. Mike has been the clock keeper at Annie Camp basketball games for more than 10 years.
We can imagine Mike entering the gates of heaven proudly announcing, “early is on time, on time is late!”
Mike was preceded in death by his parents: Melvin Fred Watts, Marcelia Horton Watts, and Lee Blair Watts.
Those left behind to cherish the incredible memory of Mike include his wife, Ronda Watts, of the home; son and daughter-in-law, Murray and Laken Watts, of Salt Lake City, Utah; brother and sister-in-law, Donald Albert “Donnie” and Roberta (Bobbye) Watts, of Hot Springs; and grandchildren, Mack Alexander Watts, Michael Samuel Watts and Luka Rise Watts.
Memorial service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at First Baptist Church, Jonesboro, with Dr. Rodney Reeves officiating. Visitation was held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at the church fellowship hall.
The burial will be privately held in Harrison. Honorary pallbearers include members of the St. Bernards Home Health Team.
Lasting memorials may be made to Jonesboro Baseball Boosters or Arkansas State Baseball.
Sign the online registry emersonfuneralhome.com .
Commented