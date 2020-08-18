Arrangements are with Roller-Christeson Funeral Home.
Mildred Elizabeth Swem was born July 1, 1922, in Kalamazoo, Michigan, and died of natural causes on Monday, Aug. 10 (2020) at 98 years of age.
She lived most of her life in Michigan, moved to Florida to escape the cold, and ended up in Harrison, where she lived with her nieces, Chris and Teresa Olson, until she moved into the Harrison Retirement Center. While living there, she fell and broke her hip, and was taken to Somerset Senior Living where she lived until her death.
Mildred taught high school music and physical education. She was an accomplished classical pianist. She was forced to retire early, due to the loss of hearing in one ear. She never married or had children but played a very important part of the lives of her fourteen nieces and nephews who loved time spent with Aunt Milly, whether it was learning to play the piano, swim, ride a bike, garden, arts and crafts, camping, or playing with her Chihuahuas, Tiny and Spooky. Like Mary Poppins, Milly made the children feel special and never forgot to send birthday cards and Pack-of-fun magazines filled with crafts.
Mildred was independent and adventurous, and loved the outdoors and nature.
She was preceded in death by her father, Blucher; mother, Ruby; sister, Alice Swem; brothers, Bernard and Royal; nieces, Paula Beebe and JoAnne Lund; and nephews, Jimmy Olson and Michael Swem.
Mildred is survived by her sister, Celly Olson and brother, Estol Swem; nieces, Barbara Swem, Chris Olson, Kathy Galarneau, Teresa Olson, Shari Olson, Janet Fox and Judy Ciesielski; nephews, Gary Swem, Don Swem and Steve Swem; as well as numerous great nieces and nephews and dear friends, including her dearest friend of 70 years, Mary Ellen Rudd.
Mildred made known her last wish. She wanted to be cremated and wrote a poem to express this desire:
“Please don’t lay me ‘neath the ground
Where all is dark and not a sound.
It is so tight; no air to breathe;
No chance is there to see the trees.
Let me go to fly the breeze
And greet me in your memories.
Will do.
Rest in peace, dear Milly.
