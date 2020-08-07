A private family service will be held at a later date; arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
Mildred Mae Eldridge, of Green Forest, was born Feb. 11, 1925, in Harrison, to John Braz and Ada Mae (Miller) Tucker.
Mildred passed away in Berryville, on Sunday, Aug. 2 (2020) at the age of 95.
Mildred accepted Christ at a young age and would attend church anytime the door was open. She taught Sunday school for over 70 years. Mildred also enjoyed Southern gospel music and traveling, but her world revolved around her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Janice Tanner and James Eldridge, both of Green Forest; grandchildren, Charlyn Tanner and Finance David Sacco, of Glastonbury, Connecticut, Debra Marr and husband Frank, of Green Forest, Angela Arellano and husband Steve, of Ashville, North Carolina, Shannon Ryan and husband Kevin, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Mandy Pettyjohn and husband Jason, of Conway, and Amy Bradshaw and husband Dr. Jody Bradshaw, of Fort Smith; great-grandchildren, Tanner Marr and fiancé Megan Olson, Caleb Marr and fiancé Caitlin Freeman, Meghan Eppinette, Wynn Arellano, Braz Arellano, Janzen Arellano, Grace and Lilly Bradshaw, Alexandria, Samantha and William Beaulieu; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Mary Tucker.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Cecil Eldridge; parents, John and Ada Tucker; brother, J.B. Tucker; and son-in-law, Jerry Tanner.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 362, Berryville, AR 72616 or Glenwood Cemetery, c/o Charles Reece, P.O. Box 609, Green Forest, AR 72638.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson Funeral Service.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelsonfuneral.com .
