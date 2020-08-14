Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Maplewood Cemetery, with arrangements by Holt Memorial Chapel.
Mildred “Nadine” McCutcheon, of Harrison, departed this life to her eternal life with Jesus on Thursday, Aug. 13 (2020) at the age of 93.
Nadine was born on Jan. 23, 1927, to the late James and Rue McElroy. Nadine married Cecil McCutcheon on June 11, 1945. She experienced her personal Pentecostal experience in her late teens and was a faithful Christian until her death.
Nadine served with her husband, the Rev. Cecil McCutcheon in ministry. Together they founded the United Pentecostal Church in Waynesville, Missouri, in 1961 and served as pastor until their retirement from active ministry in 1994. Her life was spent helping others and giving to the less fortunate individuals she met.
She retired from Civil Service at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, in 1983. She enjoyed horse riding and shopping for and collecting antiques.
In addition to her parents, Nadine was preceded in death by her late husband, the Rev. Cecil McCutcheon of 67 years; two sisters, Norma Martin and Laveda Curtis; and one beloved niece, Delisa Curtis Cox.
She is survived by one sister, Shirley Phillips, of Harrison; four nieces, Deborah Barnhill (Roy ) of Lumberton, North Carolina, Kathryn Brown (David) of Kirksville, Missouri, Darlene Phillips, of Biloxi Mississippi, and Elcie Clark, of Harrison; two nephews, Jim Phillips (Karen) of Harrison, and Michael Phillips (Angela) of Fulton, Missouri; brother-in-law, Delmar Martin and brother- in-law, the Rev. Donald Curtis, both of Harrison; and a very loved nephew-in-law, Kevin Cox of Tioga, Louisiana.
Memorial contributions may be made to Tupelo Children’s Mansion, 1801 East Main Street, Tupelo, MS 38804.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
