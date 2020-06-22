Mildred Rains

Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Holt Memorial Chapel, with burial at Denning Cemetery, at Harrison; Visitation: 3-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Mildred McCutcheon Rains, age 86, of Harrison, passed away Saturday, June 20 (2020) at her home at Hillcrest Home in Harrison. The daughter of Charlie E. and Gertrue L. (Hall) McCutcheon was born Jan. 28, 1934, at Cave Creek.
Mildred was a lifelong resident of Newton and Boone counties and was a member of the Bellefonte Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arlin “Buck” Rains; her parents; two brothers, Cline and Desmal McCutcheon; and three sisters, Virgie Hamilton, Tressie Martin and Charlene Murphy. Mildred was also preceded in death by a dearly beloved daughter, Debbie Ply.
Survivors include two brothers, Mitchell McCutcheon, of Cave Creek, and Luell McCutcheon, of Flippin; daughter, Donna Jameson and husband Ken, of Little Rock; son, Dorvin Lively and wife Leigh Ellen, of Westlake, Texas; and daughter, Dena Roberts and husband Billy Joe, of Harrison.
Mildred had seven grandchildren: Christopher Robertson, Megan Sheumaker, Erin Roberts, Emily Hefley, Jarrod Lively, Jessica Rodriguez and Lindsey Lively. Mildred also had three great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 23, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, at Holt Memorial Chapel.
Burial will follow at Denning Cemetery in Harrison with pallbearers being Jarrod Lively, Christopher Robertson, Taylor Hefley, Delton Edgmon, Garrett Sheumaker, Billy Joe Roberts and Ken Jameson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hillcrest Home at 1111 Maplewood Road, Harrison, AR 72601.
Condolences may be left online at www.holtchapel.com .
