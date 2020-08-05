Misty Kathern Dean

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Carver Cemetery, with arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home.
Misty Kathern (Ricketts) Dean, age 41, of Vendor, passed away Monday, Aug. 3 (2020) in Marion County.
The daughter of Joe Wayne and Kathy (Collins) Ricketts was born April 19, 1979, in Harrison.
She was of Pentecostal faith and lived in Vendor her whole life.
Misty loved her family dearly, especially her boys. She always had a smile for everyone and was loved by many family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Rase Ricketts; her grandmother, Nancy Ricketts; her uncle and aunt, Jerry and Roberta Ricketts; her grandfather, Glen Collins; and her aunt, Glenda Sue Collins.
Misty is survived by her parents, Joe and Kathy Ricketts, of Vendor; her sons, Brayden Cornelius and wife Taylor, Bailey Cornelius, and Brody Cornelius (Lauren) all of Harrison; her grandmother, Kathern Collins; her brother, Nick Ricketts, of Vendor; her sisters, Kim Rhoades and husband Mike, and Tiffany Vaughn and husband Darren; and two grandchildren, Aryia and Ezra.
She is also survived by seven nieces and three nephews; a special stepdaughter, Summer Alcala; and three special friends Brittney Criner, April Smith and Christi Lane.
Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Carver Cemetery, with McKenzie Flud officiating. There will be no visitation.
Pallbearers will be Mike Rhoades, Darren Vaughn, Landen Rhoades, Jason Campbell and Nick Ricketts.
Honorary pallbearers are nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be left at www.coffmanfh.com .
