Mitchell Grinder, age 62, of St. Joe, passed from this life on Sunday, Jan. 3 (2021) at his cousin’s home in Western Grove.
He was born on Jan. 31,1958, to the late Dorothy “Cindy” Wyatt Grinder and Earl Perry Grinder. He was the father of Scottie Grinder and Michele Walker.
Graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Love Cemetery in St. Joe. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall.
