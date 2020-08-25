Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, outside at Hilltop Church of Christ, with arrangements by Diamond State Cremation and Mortuary Service.
Montella Rose Edgmon, age 86, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23 (2020) at home at Hilltop, surrounded by her loving family She was the widow of Owen Lee Edgmon.
Montella was born on Sept. 3, 1933, in Picher, Oklahoma, to Robert Houston and Bessie Loretta Ramsey Vandiver. A few years after her birth mother passed away, Montella gained a new mother, Maybelle Stapleton Vandiver.
Montella graduated high school in Salinas, California. As a single mother, she held a job and earned her AAS at Riverside Community College and her Registered Nurse Degree through Pomona State Hospital, where she worked five years before moving to Harrison and working the remainder of her career at Boone County Hospital in the Coronary Care Unit.
Montella lived on her farm at Hilltop the final 52 years of her life. Her grandkids were the highlight of her life.
She is survived by her sister, Joyce Rogers; sons, Robert Vance (Connie) Cutburth and Randy (Hazel) Cutburth, and daughter, Sandi Shotwell DeMent; 10 grandchildren and their spouses; 24 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, outside at Hilltop Church of Christ in the 7800 block of Hilltop Road.
In case of rain, services will be moved to the Hilltop Community Building. John Deakins will officiate.
Memorial donations may be made to Elite Hospice, 4847 Kaylee Avenue, Suite A, Springdale, AR 72762.
