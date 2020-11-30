A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date; cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Missouri.
Myra Ophelia Ward, 66, entered into rest on Thursday, Nov. 19 (2020) at Brighton Ridge in Eureka Springs.
She was born on June 9, 1954, in Sheffield, Alabama, to the late Samuel Lester Erwin and Sylvia Willard (Palmer) Erwin. She is survived by her husband, Dave Ward, of Hollister, Missouri.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home & Crematory, Branson, Missouri.
