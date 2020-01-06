Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall, with burial at Marshall Memorial Gardens; visitation was held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the funeral home.
Myrtle Parks Greiner, 91, of Marshall, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 2 (2020) at Highland Court in Marshall surrounded by family.
Funeral service was held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Roller-Coffman Funeral Home in Marshall. Visitation was held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at the funeral home. Burial was at Marshall Memorial Gardens.
At the family’s request, in lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Marshall Assembly of God Church in memory of Myrtle Greiner, 200 Westwood Drive, Marshall, AR 72650.
The daughter of William Arthur Parks and Nellie M. Duncan Parks was born Sept. 12, 1928, at Welcome Home. She was the wife of the late Charles “Chuck” Greiner.
