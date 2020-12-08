Graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Rambo Cemetery near Marshall, with visitation at 1 p.m., also at the cemetery; arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home of Marshall.
Nadine Lee Griffith, age 77, of Marshall, passed from this life on Saturday, Dec. 5 (2020) at her daughter’s home with family at her side.
She was born in Marshall, on June 9, 1943, to the late Troy Lee and Eva Treat Lee. She was the wife of the late William Griffith. Survivors include daughters, Tammy, of Yellville, and Nadra, of Marshall.
