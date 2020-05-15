Arrangements are with Adams Funeral Home, Ozark, Mo.
Nancy A. Dummer, age 80, of Branson Missouri, went to be with her Lord Jesus and her precious husband, Wayne R. Dummer, on Friday, May 8 (2020).
She was born March 11, 1940, to Robert and Lena Truelove in Kerrville, Texas. Nancy was married to Wayne R. Dummer on June 9, 1979.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wayne (after 30 years of bliss), two brothers, five sisters and a pet, Snowflake.
Nancy was a member of the Friendly Baptist Church in Branson, Missouri. Her Bible and her church were always her sustaining peace. She was a retired senior bank officer. She enjoyed fishing, hunting and camping, especially with her husband. She really enjoyed helping the elderly and wanted nothing in return.
Nancy A. Dummer is survived by her son, Charles Wheeler; her daughter, Mary Helen and husband Doug McCarty; eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
