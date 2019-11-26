Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Western Grove City Hall on Highway 65 South.
Nancy Ansley Hilburn, 71, of Harrison, passed away on Friday, Oct. 11 (2019) after a battle with cancer.
Nancy was born on Nov. 8, 1947, to Grady and Nancy Deas in Fort Worth, Texas. She was the wife of John HIlburn.
Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Western Grove City Hall on Highway 65 South. The nearest address is 9898 Highway 65 South, Western Grove, AR.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations should be mailed to, Nancy Ansley Hilburn Memorial Fund, 3625 Silver Valley Road, Harrison AR 72601.
Arrangements were with Holt Memorial Chapel.
