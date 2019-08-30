Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Witts Springs Community Bible Church, with arrangements by Roller-Coffman Funeral Home of Marshall.
Nancy Louise Russell Docekal, 75, of Witts Springs, died Thursday, Aug. 29 (2019) at her home.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Witts Springs Community Bible Church. Arrangements are with Roller-Coffman Funeral Home of Marshall.
The daughter of Wilburn H. Russell and Polly Watts Laffoon was born Aug. 13, 1944, at Marshall. She was the wife of the late Gary Wayne Docekal.
