Natalia Chorew, age 68, of Harrison, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17 (2019).
She was born on May 30, 1951, in Belgium. She arrived with her family at Ellis Island on the USS United States in 1953 and became a naturalized citizen on March 22, 1962. She grew up in Totowa, New Jersey, and attended Passaic Valley High School, graduating in 1969.
Natalia was a lover of music and nature. She attended the Woodstock festival in 1969. A part of the Back-to-the-Land Movement, she relocated to the Erbie/Tom Thumb area of Newton County in 1979 and always called it, “the center of the universe.” She was a dedicated caregiver to countless patients during her career with the Hospice of the Hills and other agencies that care for aging family members.
Natalia was a devoted mother and grandmother. She was proud to raise each to be confident and independent.
She is survived by four children: Jessica Cerra-Caplan, her husband Sam, and their son Eli of Bentonville; Christine Ruff, her husband Justin, and her son Tyler of Harrison; Nick Cerra of Fayetteville].; and Tasha Joseph and her sons Raven and Alek of Harrison. She also leaves her parents, Aleksandra and Wladimir Chorew, of Connecticut, and her four siblings,Anatole Chorew of Connecticut, Lillie Hardy of Alabama, Helen Hamilton of Missouri, and Vera Van Beek of Pennsylvania.
A Celebration of Life will be arranged by the family at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of the Hills, 501 East Sherman Avenue, Harrison, AR 72601.
