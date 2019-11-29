Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri; no services are planned.
Neal David Smith, age 77, of Harrison, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 19 (2019).
He entered this life Aug. 28, 1942, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the son of Robert and Beatrice (Clausen) Smith.
Neal was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lee Smith; and sister, Sandy Huckeba. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks, Hollister, Missouri.
Neal proudly served our country in the United States Army in the communications division, which led to him working as an engineer in the communications industry after he was discharged. He was an avid Ham Radio operator with the call sign KF5T. Neal’s pastimes were riding motorcycles, bowling, and playing Bingo. He led a life of helping others communicate, and he left his legacy of laughter and love. He will be deeply missed.
Neal is survived by his daughter, Suzanne (Alton) King, of Harrison; daughter, Cathy Wilson, of Fremont, California; son, Christopher Smith, of Syracuse, New York; daughter, Michele (Nick) Patzig, of Fort Walton Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Mikey King and Nicci Patzig; great-grandchildren, Jaya Michele and Delany Lee; brother, Jeff Smith, of Dallas, Texas; many nieces, nephews and extended family; and his best friend, Trish Baloun of Harrison.
No services are currently planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Neal’s name to the Ozark Humane Society in Harrison (www.facebook.com/OzarkHumaneSociety) or the Wounded Warrior Project (www.support.woundedwarriorproject.com).
To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com .
Commented