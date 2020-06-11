Service will be held at 10:30 a.m.Saturday, June 13, at Boston Mountain Bible Church in St. Joe, with burial at Osborne Cemetery; arrangements by Coffman Funeral Home of Harrison.
Neil Spurgeon Jones, 60, of St. Joe, passed away Monday, June 8 (2020) at Hospice of the Hills Hospice House in Harrison.
The son of Dionne (Koch) Jones and the late Roger West Jones was born at Milan, Ohio, on Sept. 14, 1959. He was the husband of Patricia Jones.
The family requests memorials in lieu of flowers be made to www.preborn.org .
