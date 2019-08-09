Nellie Rose Lamb

Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Maplewood Cemetery; visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Nellie Rose (Sullins) Lamb died on Thursday, Aug. 8 (2019).
A resident of Harrison, she was born April 19, 1925, in Witts Springs, to William Richard and Hazel Jane (Castoe) Sullins. She was a member of the Ozark Baptist Church.
Nellie is survived by three children, William Richard (Gail) Williams, Emmella Gay (Bill) Lawrence and Robyn Anita (Jim) Yates, and a sister, Emmadene Bonnie (Joe) Deaton. She has six grandchildren, Melissa West, Cindy Creekmore, Travis Benton, Charlotte Parnell, Halley Lair Strode and Dawson Yates; seven great-grandchildren; seven nephews; and three nieces.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Bartley Williams and Gordon Lamb; two brothers, Denver Sullins and Earl Sullins; a sister, Dorothy Milam; a sister-in-law, Mohana Sullins; a brother-in-law, Dorse Milam; and two nephews, Duane Sullins and Lyndal Milam.
Nellie loved to grow vegetables and flowers and to visit with family when she had the opportunity. For many years, she was a cashier at the Holiday Inn Restaurant in Harrison. She enjoyed meeting people and was known for her work ethic and sweet spirit.
Nellie will be missed by family and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Maplewood Cemetery, with Brother Eddie Reed officiating.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at Coffman Funeral Home in Harrison.
Pallbearers are Nicholas Parnell, Drew Parnell, Dawson Yates, Rodney Sullins, Vince Deaton and Donnie Strode. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Deaton, Larry Parnell, Glen Sullins, Jettie Parnell, Halley Lair Strode and Haven Herrmann.
