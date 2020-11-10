Service: 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Hurst Cemetery in Flippin; Visitation: 3-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Nemo Tilley, 90, of Flippin, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8 (2020) at Flippin surrounded by his family.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1930, in Rea Valley, to Jack and Mirla (Vickers) Tilley. He was the father of Kenneth Tilley, Joann Perry, Glenda Huckabee and the late Robert Tilley.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Hurst Cemetery in Flippin. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Roller-Burns Funeral Home in Yellville.
Donations may be made to the Hurst Cemetery, C/O Michael Teterick, P.O. Box 1648, Flippin, AR 72634.
