Nevelean Brown Adams, 83, of Lake Sinclair, Georgia, died Saturday, Oct. 26 (2019).
Mrs. Adams was a native of St. Joe and had made her home in Macon, Georgia, before moving to Alpharetta, Georgia, where she spent most of her adult life before moving to Lake Sinclair, Georgia where they have lived for the past 15 years.
She was predeceased by her parents, Roy and Ruby Still Brown; brothers, Rockie Brown and Devon Brown; and a sister Willowmae Still.
Survivors include her husband, Coy Roscoe Adams Jr,; daughters, Rhonda (George III) Matson, of Alpharetta, Georgia, Lori (Ricky) Ray, of St. Cloud, Florida, and Theresa (Kam) Nuon, of Clearwater, Florida; grandchildren, Tristan Payne, Melody Payne, Channing Nuon, Makayla Matson, Tanner Nuon, Karrington Nuon and Farrell Nuon; great grandson, Atticus Wiggins-Flesher; sisters, Wilma Jean McCarville and Roselee Arnold; and a sister-in-law, Cheryl Brown.
Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at the Lakeshore Community Church in Eatonton, Georgia, with the Rev. Danny Lyles officiating.
Arrangements are with Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Milledgeville, Georgia.
